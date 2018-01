Pardoned Ex-Sheriff Arpaio Says He's Running For Senate

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 3:45 PM EST) -- Former Maricopa County, Arizona, Sheriff Joe Arpaio announced Tuesday that he’s running for Senate despite his continued battle in the Ninth Circuit to wipe from his record a criminal contempt conviction over racial profiling following President Donald Trump’s pardon of the matter.



Arpaio drew derision from Democrats — including Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez, California Sen. Kamala Harris and Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego — following his announcement on Twitter that he was eyeing the seat of Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., who has confirmed that he...

