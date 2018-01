SEC Bars Restaurant Treasurer For $3.9M Embezzlement

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 7:06 PM EST) -- A former assistant treasurer for the Frisch’s Big Boy restaurant chain convicted of embezzling $3.9 million from the company has been barred by an Ohio federal judge from serving as an officer or director of any company required to file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission following an SEC probe that found he diverted payroll funds and falsified accounting records.



U.S. District Judge Timothy S. Black signed off Tuesday on a final judgment that said the restitution imposed on Michael L. Hudson along with his...

