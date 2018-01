Ohio Woman Sues Hospital After Being Pinned By Bed

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 3:20 PM EST) -- A woman filed suit in Ohio state court Monday alleging she was seriously injured after a state hospital worker “violently” and negligently pinned her to the wall with a mechanical bed that he did not know how to operate.







Julia Towers is suing for past and projected future medical bills after a January 2016 incident with hospital employee Robert A. Stragisher that left her with back, abdomen and lower leg injuries, according to the complaint, which was filed in the Ohio Court of Claims against Ohio...

