CBRE Guides $320M Sale, Recap Of Multifamily Units

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 7:43 PM EST) -- Property developer and manager Milhaus took in $320.5 million from the sale and recapitalization of a multifamily residential portfolio involving nine properties in four states, according to a statement Tuesday by CBRE Capital Markets, which arranged the sale.



The deal involves 1,800 units contained within Indiana-headquartered Milhaus’ so-called urban core portfolio. The vast majority of the units — 989 — are located in six properties in the Indianapolis market, while the remaining three are located in Memphis, Tennessee; Cincinnati, Ohio; and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.



CBRE said...

