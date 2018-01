Commerce Issues Preliminary Duties On Chinese Solar Cells

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 8:42 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce said that it has preliminarily found that certain crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells from China are receiving subsidies in an administrative review on anti-dumping and countervailing duties on the Chinese imports, according to a filing to be published in the Federal Register on Wednesday.



Commerce announced that the agency would be imposing preliminary countervailing duties ranging from about 11 percent to about 14 percent for two mandatory Chinese respondents and their affiliates, and about 13 percent for nonselected companies under review. The...

