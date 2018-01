Finjan CEO Says Paid Verdict Didn't Earn Blue Coat IP Rights

Law360, San Jose (January 9, 2018, 11:08 PM EST) -- Finjan’s CEO took the stand in California federal court Tuesday in a retrial of the company’s cybersecurity patent suit against Symantec unit Blue Coat, testifying that the latter didn’t gain the right to use its technology by paying a previous $39.5 million patent infringement verdict.



Finjan Chief Executive Officer Phil Hartstein was asked Tuesday during cross-examination about the $39.5 million that a prior jury ordered Blue Coat to pay in 2015 for infringement of six patents held by Finjan, including one that Blue Coat is accused...

