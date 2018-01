DOL Wins OT Suit After Health Care Co. Shirks Court Orders

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 5:21 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor won an overtime suit against a Florida home health care staffing service on Wednesday when a Florida federal judge found the company failed to properly request employee paychecks from Wells Fargo as required by an October sanctions order.



After a 30-minute telephone hearing, U.S. District Judge Carlos E. Mendoza granted the DOL's request for default judgment and ordered Caring First Inc. and two of its executives — accused of mischaracterizing nurses as contractors to avoid paying overtime — to pay $977,000....

