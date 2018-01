Latvia Must Pay €3.7M For Nixing Heating System Lease

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 4:23 PM EST) -- A World Bank tribunal has awarded Lithuanian energy company UAB E Energija approximately €3.7 million ($4.41 million) after local authorities in Latvia prematurely terminated a lease agreement to review, upgrade and operate a municipal heating system, Law360 has learned.



The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal issued the decision against the Baltic nation in an award dated Dec. 22, which was not publicly available on Tuesday.



The energy company, which is owned by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and businessman Virginijus Strioga,...

