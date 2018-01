11th Circ. Says Commodores Founder Can't Use Band's Marks

Law360, Miami (January 9, 2018, 9:31 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit ruled Tuesday that a founding member of the Commodores no longer has a right to the funk band's trademarks after leaving the band, and permanently barred him from using the marks in the future.



The appeals court affirmed a Florida federal court's decision in favor of the band's corporate entity, Commodores Entertainment Corp., and said that the lower court did not abuse its discretion when entering a permanent injunction against former band member Thomas McClary.



“We also conclude that when McClary left the...

