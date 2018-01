Fight Harassment In Fed Court With Ombudsman: Advocates

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 9:08 PM EST) -- With federal courts set to look at ways to encourage clerks to report bad workplace behavior by their powerful bosses, legal industry advocates are calling for a new oversight position to put teeth in a likely revamp of the courts’ sexual harassment policy.



Following allegations that one of the country's most revered jurists, Ninth Circuit Judge Alex Kozinski, made unwanted advances and showed clerks porn, hundreds of attorneys and professors wrote an open letter in December asking court leaders to create a new national system to...

