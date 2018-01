21st Century Oncology Wins Approval For $500M Ch. 11 Plan

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 4:00 PM EST) -- Cancer treatment center chain 21st Century Oncology won approval from a New York bankruptcy court for its $500 million prepackaged restructuring plan on Tuesday, with the company saying the plan has won the support of nearly all of its creditors.



U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert D. Drain approved the chain’s plan despite sending the company’s attorneys into a brief scramble by pointing out it had failed to get majority approval from the creditors of some of its dozens of subsidiaries.



“If you look at the aggregate vote...

