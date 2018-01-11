States Evaluate Gross Receipts Taxes To Boost Bottom Lines

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 6:27 PM EST) -- Tight budgets and uncertain consequences from newly passed federal legislation are expected to spark renewed interest in gross receipts taxes this year, experts say, as cities and states struggle to find new ways to grow revenues.



Although seven statewide efforts to replace or revise traditional corporate income taxes with these broad-based levies, which tax a business' total revenue, were rejected in 2017, tax pros and economists say curiosity over the possibilities these taxes present never seems to fully go away.



“It’s the correct diagnosis, but the wrong solution,”...

