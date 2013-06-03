Triad's Amended Ch. 11 Plan OK'd After Regulator Objection

Law360, Wilmington (January 9, 2018, 9:20 PM EST) -- Former mortgage insurer Triad Guaranty Inc. secured confirmation of its Chapter 11 reorganization on Tuesday, more than 4 1/2 years after seeking protection and after surviving late objections from the Office of the U.S. Trustee and Illinois regulators.



The company, along with co-sponsor Wolfgang Holdings LLC, exited with bare-bones resources that include remaining proceeds from $516,000 in debtor-in-possession lending provided by Triad DIP Investors LLC, as well as new management.



"The reorganized debtor intends to use its existing business structure to create a broad based insurance...

