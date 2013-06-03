Triad's Amended Ch. 11 Plan OK'd After Regulator Objection

By Jeff Montgomery

Law360, Wilmington (January 9, 2018, 9:20 PM EST) -- Former mortgage insurer Triad Guaranty Inc. secured confirmation of its Chapter 11 reorganization on Tuesday, more than 4 1/2 years after seeking protection and after surviving late objections from the Office of the U.S. Trustee and Illinois regulators.

The company, along with co-sponsor Wolfgang Holdings LLC, exited with bare-bones resources that include remaining proceeds from $516,000 in debtor-in-possession lending provided by Triad DIP Investors LLC, as well as new management.

"The reorganized debtor intends to use its existing business structure to create a broad based insurance...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Triad Guaranty Inc.


Case Number

1:13-bk-11452

Court

Delaware

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

June 3, 2013

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular