Collins Becomes 1st GOP Sen. To Back Net Neutrality Effort

Law360, Washington (January 9, 2018, 6:36 PM EST) -- The effort to overturn the Federal Communications Commission's net neutrality order gained further steam Tuesday as Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, backed the effort, putting the push one GOP vote from victory.



The Republican senator told reporters Tuesday that she would back the effort by Democrats to repeal the FCC’s rulemaking through the Congressional Review Act. Most Democrats have already come out to support the effort, and if all of them back it, only one more Republican would be needed to pass the measure in the Senate....

