Kirkland's Will Face Receipt Row Under Spokeo

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 9:05 PM EST) -- Kirkland's Inc. must face a putative class action accusing the retailer of printing too many credit card digits on receipts after a Pennsylvania federal judge on Tuesday adopted a magistrate judge's recommendation, agreeing that the consumers needn't allege actual or imminent identity theft to establish standing under the U.S. Supreme Court's Spokeo decision.



Senior U.S. District Judge David Stewart Cercone in a single-page memorandum order denied Kirkland’s motion to dismiss and adopted U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert C. Mitchell’s report and recommendation as the opinion of the...

To view the full article, register now.