Barracuda Shareholders Sue Over $1.6B Thoma Bravo Deal
Although Barracuda released a proxy statement encouraging shareholders to confirm the transaction, shareholder Stephen Bushansky told the court that the statement omits details on the company’s financial projections, the math underpinning financial adviser Morgan Stanley’s fairness opinion, the background process leading to the proposed sale and...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login