Baupost Hit With $4M Short-Swing Suit Over Innoviva Stock

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 10:04 PM EST) -- Hedge fund billionaire Seth A. Klarman and his Baupost firms were hit with a complaint in Massachusetts federal court on Tuesday demanding disgorgement of more than $4 million in short-swing profits that they allegedly made off trading in stock of pharmaceutical company Innoviva Inc.



The complaint filed by Innoviva investor Todd Hakimi targets Klarman, Boston-based Baupost Group LLC and an array of other investment companies and partnerships under his Baupost umbrella, alleging that they purchased and sold more than 2.3 million Innoviva shares within a six-month...

