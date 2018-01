Digital Coin Offerer Says SEC Can't Sue In US Over $15M ICO

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 9:55 PM EST) -- An attorney for a Quebecois man accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of ripping off investors in a fraudulent initial coin offering that purportedly raised $15 million said Tuesday that U.S. courts lack jurisdiction to hear the case.



The SEC claims Dominic Lacroix and his supposed girlfriend Sabrina Paradis-Royer duped investors into buying into Lacroix’s offering of blockchain-based cryptocurrency “PlexCoin” and then, with the help of Paradis-Royer, has been making off with the money. Lacroix was ordered to be jailed last month by a...

