Expert Analysis

Dialing In: Hot TCPA Issues For 2018

By Lewis Wiener, Wilson Barmeyer and Frank Nolan January 10, 2018, 12:00 PM EST

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 12:00 PM EST) -- Companies in consumer-facing industries face a continued wave of class action filings under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. In 2017, TCPA lawsuits remained one of the most-filed types of class actions, and unsettled law continues to place a compliance burden on companies that communicate with consumers by phone or text. Looking ahead in 2018, parties are still waiting for a ruling in the appeal of an omnibus declaratory order issued by the Federal Communications Commission in July 2015, and courts will continue to grapple with issues...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular