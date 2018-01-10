By Lewis Wiener, Wilson Barmeyer and Frank Nolan January 10, 2018, 12:00 PM ESTLaw360, New York (January 10, 2018, 12:00 PM EST) -- Companies in consumer-facing industries face a continued wave of class action filings under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. In 2017, TCPA lawsuits remained one of the most-filed types of class actions, and unsettled law continues to place a compliance burden on companies that communicate with consumers by phone or text. Looking ahead in 2018, parties are still waiting for a ruling in the appeal of an omnibus declaratory order issued by the Federal Communications Commission in July 2015, and courts will continue to grapple with issues...
Dialing In: Hot TCPA Issues For 2018
