3-D Printed Implants Pose Challenge For Product Regulators

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 11:52 AM EST) -- It has been suggested that 3-D printing technology has the potential to change the landscape of product liability law. This is now happening, and especially so with respect to implantable medical devices, which are revolutionizing the health care industry with their unlimited potential for customization.



While there are still no published opinions for product liability cases involving 3-D printed medical implants (or any 3-D printed medical devices, for that matter), we recently had the opportunity to defend a manufacturer client on product liability and negligence causes...

