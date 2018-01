Judge Says Apple, Qualcomm Should Face Patent Suit In Fla.

Law360, Miami (January 10, 2018, 9:28 PM EST) -- A Florida federal magistrate judge on Tuesday recommended denial of Apple Inc.'s bid to dismiss a smartphone patent suit from Jacksonville-based ParkerVision Inc. as well as co-defendant Qualcomm Inc.'s request to transfer the suit to Southern California, after concluding that the Middle District of Florida is a proper and convenient venue.



U.S. Magistrate Judge James R. Klindt issued his findings in a 29-page report and recommendation, in which he determined that ParkerVision met its burden to show that both of the tech giants had regular and...

