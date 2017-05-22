Hedge Fund Manager Cops To Stealing Canadian Investments

Law360, Boston (January 9, 2018, 6:43 PM EST) -- A former Cambridge hedge fund manager admitted in Massachusetts federal court on Tuesday to running a Ponzi-style scheme that defrauded an unnamed wealthy family by stealing their Canadian investments.



Yasuna Murakami pled guilty to one count of wire fraud for misappropriating a $1 million investment in 2013, a fraction of the larger scheme he acknowledged in court.



He did not admit how much money he and his business partner, Avi Chiat, diverted from investors to their own accounts, but agreed with statements that he misappropriated “millions...

To view the full article, register now.