NJ Gov.-Elect Names Ex-Paul Weiss Atty, Others To Top Posts

Law360, Trenton (January 9, 2018, 9:19 PM EST) -- Democratic New Jersey Gov. Elect Phil Murphy on Tuesday unveiled his incoming administration’s senior leadership team, including a former Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP associate and a current general counsel for the state’s Assembly, with a mission to "change the culture in Trenton."



The 11 new appointees of Murphy, who will replace outgoing Republican Gov. Chris Christie when he leaves office Jan. 16, also include a former chief counsel for Senate President Steve Sweeney, an ex-Central Intelligence Agency attorney and a onetime Gibbons PC...

To view the full article, register now.