When And How To Use Conjoint Analysis For Patent Damages

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 1:32 PM EST) -- Conjoint analysis continues to find meaningful application in the litigation arena. As recent as July of 2017, a Miami federal judge in the case of Kenai Batista v. Nissan North America gave final approval of a nationwide settlement where conjoint analysis had been prominent in awarding class certification.[1]



In litigation settings, conjoint analysis is best known as a technique applicable to measurement of patent damages. Patent infringement cases frequently involve patented components that are part of a multicomponent system or device. The damages expert in a...

To view the full article, register now.