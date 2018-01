AmTrust Forms Committee To Weigh $1.1B Go-Private Deal

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 1:37 PM EST) -- Insurer AmTrust Financial Services Inc. said Wednesday its board of directors has formed a special committee to consider an estimated $1.1 billion bid by a trio of company executives and Stone Point Capital LLC-managed private equity funds to take the company private.



AmTrust CEO Barry Zyskind and directors Leah and George Karfunkel, along with Stone Point affiliate Trident Pine Acquisition LP, on Tuesday offered to buy the remaining shares they don’t already own for $12.25 in cash apiece. Collectively, the executives already own roughly 43 percent...

