Allergan Wants Out Of Restasis Patent Challenges

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 8:56 PM EST) -- Allergan Inc. on Tuesday officially asked the Patent Trial and Appeal Board for permission to leave a series of patent challenges tied to its dry-eye medication Restasis, arguing it lost its authority to handle the case when it sold the patents to the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe.



The PTAB had cleared Allergan to file its request for withdrawal on Jan. 2 through an email order. Allergan’s earlier attempts to leave the case solely in the hands of the tribe had been dismissed as premature, according to...

