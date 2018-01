Panel Blocks Gerrymandered NC Map, Demands Redo

Law360, Los Angeles (January 10, 2018, 12:55 AM EST) -- A federal congressional map has been blocked due to partisan gerrymandering for the first time in U.S. history, as a panel of federal judges on Tuesday ordered North Carolina's Republican-controlled General Assembly to redraw district lines before this year’s midterm elections because its current plan is unconstitutional.



The decision comes while the U.S. Supreme Court considers Gill v. Whitford, the appeal of a similar ruling in Wisconsin that found state-level voting maps to be unacceptably partisan by using a standard known as the “efficiency gap” to...

