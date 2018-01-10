Pensions Co. Gets More Time To Fight Bad Advice Claim

Law360, London (January 10, 2018, 2:34 PM GMT) -- A pensions company has won more time by the High Court in London to file its defense against claims that it pushed customers into an unsuitable scheme.



Master Paul Teverson ruled on Tuesday that Carey Pensions (UK) LLP, an independent pensions administrator and trustee handling more than £1.7 billion ($2.3 billion) of corporate and personal schemes, must file its defense by Feb. 15.



The claim against Carey was filed by Victoria Hague and 19 other individuals, who claim investments they made were "manifestly unsuitable" because they were "high-risk."...

