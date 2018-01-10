Pensions Co. Gets More Time To Fight Bad Advice Claim
Master Paul Teverson ruled on Tuesday that Carey Pensions (UK) LLP, an independent pensions administrator and trustee handling more than £1.7 billion ($2.3 billion) of corporate and personal schemes, must file its defense by Feb. 15.
The claim against Carey was filed by Victoria Hague and 19 other individuals, who claim investments they made were "manifestly unsuitable" because they were "high-risk."...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login