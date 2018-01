RBS May Be Forced To Turn Over Docs In Libor Swaps Appeal

Law360, London (January 10, 2018, 5:29 PM GMT) -- Property Alliance Group's Libor-linked swaps misselling case against Royal Bank of Scotland PLC will return to a London court on Thursday, as the property firm seeks to force the bank to disclose more information in the run-up to its fight to overturn a trial judge’s ruling in its £30 million ($40.5 million) suit.



The hearing is due to start at the Court of Appeal on Thursday morning, and is expected to last three hours, according to the listings. Property Alliance Group’s lawyers confirmed that the hearing is...

