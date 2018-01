Paul Weiss Guides Wellspring's $1.4B Fund Close

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 1:40 PM EST) -- Private equity firm Wellspring Capital Management said Wednesday it closed a $1.4 billion fund with help from Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP after receiving commitments from investors in the U.S., Europe and Asia.



New York-based Wellspring Capital Management LLC closed Wellspring Capital Partners VI LP with $1.415 billion in commitments from pension funds, endowments, fund of funds and family offices. The closing of the fund brings Wellspring's assets under management to more than $4.4 billion.



"My partners and I are pleased to complete the...

