Brazilian Digital Payments Co. PagSeguro Launches $1.8B IPO

By Tom Zanki

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 9:40 PM EST) -- Brazilian digital payments company PagSeguro Digital Ltd. launched an estimated $1.75 billion initial public offering on Wednesday, potentially setting up the new year’s second billion-dollar-plus IPO.

PagSeguro, which provides online and mobile payment platforms for small businesses, told regulators it plans to offer 92.1 million shares priced between $17.50 and $20.50, raising $1.75 billion at midpoint. Proceeds could surpass $2 billion if underwriters buy an additional 13.8 million shares.

Universo Online SA, a Brazilian web content giant that owns PagSeguro, is unloading 48.8 million shares in...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular