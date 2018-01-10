Brazilian Digital Payments Co. PagSeguro Launches $1.8B IPO
PagSeguro, which provides online and mobile payment platforms for small businesses, told regulators it plans to offer 92.1 million shares priced between $17.50 and $20.50, raising $1.75 billion at midpoint. Proceeds could surpass $2 billion if underwriters buy an additional 13.8 million shares.
Universo Online SA, a Brazilian web content giant that owns PagSeguro, is unloading 48.8 million shares in...
