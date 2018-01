Chinese Aluminum Co. Skirts Duties Via Vietnam, Group Says

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 3:51 PM EST) -- A coalition of U.S. aluminum extrusion producers on Tuesday urged the U.S. Department of Commerce to investigate whether China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd. has been evading anti-dumping and countervailing duties by shipping its extrusion products through a Vietnamese affiliate.



The Aluminum Extrusion Fair Trade Committee told Commerce that Zhongwang has been shipping its products to affiliate Global Vietnam Aluminum Co. Ltd. to make “minimal” changes before exporting them to the U.S., circumventing remedial tariffs that Commerce had found to be within the scope of 2011 duty orders on...

To view the full article, register now.