Ex-BHS Owner's Trial Over Pension Probe Draws To Close

Law360, London (January 10, 2018, 6:33 PM GMT) -- A U.K. court is set to hear the final arguments on Thursday in the trial of former race car driver Dominic Chappell, who allegedly failed to cooperate in an investigation of his 2015 purchase of British Home Stores, which collapsed in 2016 to reveal a £571 million ($771.5 million) deficit in its pension insurance scheme.



The Pensions Regulator has been prosecuting Chappell at Brighton Magistrates' Court since Monday after charging him for failing to cooperate in its investigation into the sale of the department store chain...

To view the full article, register now.