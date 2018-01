Colo. Landscaper To Pay Back Wages To 53 H-2B Workers

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 3:00 PM EST) -- A Colorado-based landscaper has agreed to pay $524,063 in back wages to 53 employees with H-2B visas to settle allegations that it violated federal employment and immigration law regulations by failing to pay them the wages they were owed, federal labor officials announced Tuesday.



Parkside Landscaping Inc. has also agreed to pay $26,104 in penalties to resolve allegations that it violated the Fair Labor Standards Act and the H-2B provisions included in the Immigration and Nationality Act, according to the announcement by the U.S. Department of...

