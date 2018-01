Canada Targets US Trade Remedies With Massive WTO Case

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 12:29 PM EST) -- The Canadian government has launched a sweeping World Trade Organization complaint against a litany of U.S. trade practices, alleging nearly 200 violations of WTO rules by U.S. investigators reaching back more than 20 years, according to documents published Wednesday.



U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, seen here Dec. 11, called Canada's request on Wednesday "a broad and ill-advised attack on the U.S. trade remedies system." (AP) Ottawa’s 32-page complaint packs a wallop, accusing the U.S. of violating WTO rules in anti-dumping and countervailing duty probes focused not...

To view the full article, register now.