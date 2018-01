Squire Patton Boggs Boosts Energy Practice With 2 Partners

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 2:16 PM EST) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP has boosted its energy and natural resources practice with the addition of two new partners in its London office, one of whom comes from Simmons & Simmons and the other nabbed from King & Wood Mallesons.



The firm announced on Jan. 10 that ex-Simmons & Simmons partner Peter Wright has come onboard, and Rinku Bhadoria has joined on from King & Wood Mallesons.



Bhadoria, who works on energy and infrastructure project financing and development, told Law360 on Tuesday that Squire Patton Boggs...

