Illinois Rep. Joins House Ways And Means Committee

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 5:58 PM EST) -- The House Ways and Means Committee announced the appointment of Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Ill., on Tuesday, whom the committee's chairman called a "champion of pro-growth policies."



Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, a central figure in the recent tax overhaul, expressed optimism for the coming year. In a Tuesday statement, he touted LaHood’s experience, saying he "has been a champion of pro-growth policies that create more jobs and increase paychecks for hardworking families in Illinois and across the country."



On Wednesday, the committee published its...

