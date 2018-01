Commerce Finalizes Duties On South Africa, Ukraine Wire Rod

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 8:48 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Wednesday announced it is assigning final anti-dumping duties on imports of steel wire rod from South Africa and Ukraine after it found that the product was sold at less than normal value in the U.S. market.



Commerce said it is finalizing an anti-dumping margin of 142.26 percent on South Africa's ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd.; Scaw South Africa Ltd., also known as Scaw Metals Group; and Consolidated Wire Industries Ltd., with all other exporters and producers in South Africa being assigned...

To view the full article, register now.