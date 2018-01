Ex-Water Splash Employee Wins Appeal In Hague Service Row

Law360, Houston (January 10, 2018, 5:16 PM EST) -- In a long-running trade secrets dispute between a splash pad company and an ex-employee that made it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, a Texas appellate court on Tuesday determined the employee didn't receive proper notice of the suit and set aside a trial court's default judgment against her.



In May, the high court issued an opinion in the case between Water Splash Inc. and former employee Tara Menon that under the Hague Service Convention lawsuit process service abroad is allowed via mail, as...

To view the full article, register now.