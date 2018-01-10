Trump Taps Tenn. Deputy AG To Lead DOD's Legal Division

Law360, Nashville (January 10, 2018, 4:09 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump late Tuesday nominated Paul C. Ney Jr., the Tennessee attorney general’s chief deputy, to serve as the top legal officer for the U.S. Department of Defense.



Ney, nominated as the DOD’s general counsel, has had a long career in both private practice and in government service at the local, state and federal levels. As the chief deputy, he coordinates and supervises the work done by Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III's office, the White House said.



Ney’s experience as an attorney extends...

