Fed. Circ. Upholds Facebook's Alice Win On Database Patent
In a per curiam order, the three-judge panel affirmed the Central District of California’s December 2016 decision, which held that ZKey Investments LLC’s patent on a database management system that stores user profile information, is invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2014 Alice ruling. The justices held in Alice that abstract ideas implemented using...
