Fed. Circ. Upholds Facebook's Alice Win On Database Patent

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 6:54 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday upheld a district court ruling that found Facebook hasn’t infringed a database patent belonging to ZKey Investments on the grounds it is invalid under the Alice standard.



In a per curiam order, the three-judge panel affirmed the Central District of California’s December 2016 decision, which held that ZKey Investments LLC’s patent on a database management system that stores user profile information, is invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2014 Alice ruling. The justices held in Alice that abstract ideas implemented using...

To view the full article, register now.