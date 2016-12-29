Fed. Circ. Upholds Facebook's Alice Win On Database Patent

By Kelly Knaub

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 6:54 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday upheld a district court ruling that found Facebook hasn’t infringed a database patent belonging to ZKey Investments on the grounds it is invalid under the Alice standard.

In a per curiam order, the three-judge panel affirmed the Central District of California’s December 2016 decision, which held that ZKey Investments LLC’s patent on a database management system that stores user profile information, is invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2014 Alice ruling. The justices held in Alice that abstract ideas implemented using...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

ZKey Investments, LLC v. Facebook, Inc.


Case Number

17-1429

Court

Appellate - Federal Circuit

Nature of Suit

830 Patent Infringement (Fed. Question)

Date Filed

December 29, 2016

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular