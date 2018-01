No Tribal Jurisdiction In Cherokee Opioid Suit, Judge Says

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 6:40 PM EST) -- An Oklahoma federal judge on Tuesday halted a suit filed by the Cherokee Nation in tribal court that sought to hold a group of pharmacies and drug distributors responsible for rampant opioid addiction among tribe members, deciding the tribal court doesn’t have jurisdiction to hear the claims.



U.S. District Judge Terence Kern issued a preliminary injunction that prevents CVS Health, McKesson Corp. and other companies from having to face the tribe's lawsuit. While Judge Kern said he was sympathetic to the damage caused to the tribe...

