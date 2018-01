Buyer Sues Tech Co. For Lying About Sales In $110M Deal

Law360, Wilmington (January 10, 2018, 10:22 PM EST) -- The buyer of digital technology firm Abracon LLC sued the company’s leadership late Tuesday in Delaware Chancery Court alleging it hid the fact that Abracon was on the verge of losing its largest client at the time the $110 million deal closed in February 2015.



Abracon Acquisition Co. LLC — a vehicle created by private equity firm Evergreen Pacific Partners to complete the deal — said in its suit that Abracon executives Christopher A. Polley and Donald J. Bebout orchestrated a fraudulent scheme to induce Evergreen...

