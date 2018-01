States Act To Quell Harassment As #MeToo Momentum Surges

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 9:35 PM EST) -- Lawmakers in New York, California, New Jersey and several other states have recently proposed bills aimed at stamping out workplace sexual harassment by curbing the use of nondisclosure and mandatory arbitration provisions in employment contracts and settlement agreements.



Following a series of high-profile scandals and the coalescence of the #MeToo movement, a growing number of state legislatures are proposing bills that would empower victims to come forward, and attorneys expect that trend to pick up steam in 2018.



“You see bills being proposed in blue states,...

