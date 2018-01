Trump Signs Land Bill For Oregon Tribes

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 5:27 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump approved a bill to take thousands of acres of land into trust for two federally recognized tribes in Oregon and change how another tribe's forests in the state are managed.



According to congressional records, Trump on Monday signed into law the Western Oregon Tribal Fairness Act, or H.R. 1306, which puts into trust nearly 18,000 acres of federal land managed by the Bureau of Land Management for the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians. The law will also place almost 15,000 acres of...

