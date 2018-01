Toyota, Honda Add 1M Vehicles To Takata Air Bag Recall

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 4:08 PM EST) -- American Honda Motor Co. and Toyota Motor North America Inc. said Tuesday they are recalling an additional roughly 1 million vehicles equipped with Takata Corp. air bags that pose an explosion risk, after Takata recently flagged another 3.3 million air bag inflators with the defect.



The latest recalls of roughly 465,000 Honda and Acura and 600,000 Toyota and Lexus vehicles are part of the third phase of Takata air bag recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. They follow Takata’s addition last week of...

