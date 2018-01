Datameer Directors Want Chancery To Affirm Ex-CEO's Ouster

Law360, Wilmington (January 10, 2018, 6:26 PM EST) -- The directors of big data analytics company Datameer Inc. launched a lawsuit in Delaware Chancery Court on Wednesday in a bid to validate the recent ouster of the company’s co-founder and former CEO from the board.



Stefan Groschupf was removed as CEO by Datameer’s board in October 2016, according to Wednesday’s complaint, but “refused to resign from the board” and remained a director until a contested shareholder vote Tuesday. A new director was then installed in Groschupf’s place.



The seven other members of the board who...

