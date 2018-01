Kohler Says Competitor's Products Infringe Sink Patent

Law360, Springfield (January 10, 2018, 9:09 PM EST) -- Kitchen and bathroom fixture maker Kohler Co. hit a competitor with an infringement lawsuit in Illinois federal court on Wednesday, claiming Lenova Inc. is making and selling several sinks that infringe at least one claim in Kohler's patents on apron-front sinks.



Wisconsin-based Kohler is a global legacy company, widely known for its ubiquitous designs for the home. Lenova, a much smaller and younger company based in the western Chicago suburb of Hillside, allegedly infringed four of Kohler’s patents for apron-front sinks in four of the company’s...

