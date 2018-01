Spokane Shifts Police Policies After Detained Immigrant's Suit

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 9:33 PM EST) -- The city of Spokane, Washington, has agreed to clarify that its police force is not allowed to detain individuals under federal immigration laws as part of a settlement with an immigrant who in 2014 was kept in custody following a traffic accident, according to a Wednesday statement.



A statement from the Washington arm of the American Civil Liberties Union on Wednesday said the city agreed to modify its policies to make clear that police officers cannot contact, question, delay, detain or arrest someone they suspect of...

